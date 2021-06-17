CISCE ISC 12th Result in July, Marks Based on Past Six-Year Performance

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare its results in July, most likely by July 20, the Council informed the Supreme Court today. The evaluation criterion adopted by CISCE is similar to that of CBSE, however, while CBSE will consider the past three years of performance, CISCE will consider the past six-year performance of students in finalising marks for class 12.

If a student is not satisfied with the assessment criterion provided by CISCE, he/she will have a chance to appear for the written exams at a later stage, when the pandemic situation normalises.

Schools were earlier asked to submit the average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session, CISCE said in an official letter. “The CISCE is in the process of collating and collecting data from all our schools presenting candidates for class 12 examination. You are, therefore, requested to provide the requested information for class 12 candidates," CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon had said in the letter to school principals.

The letter further added that submission of the average marks of papers should be done online, through the internal assessment module on the CAREERS Portal. The information sought by the board included average marks of subjects scored by the candidates in class 11 as well as in various tests and examinations conducted through out the last academic session, that is, class 12 (2020-21). Further, consolidated marks of class 11 and 12 were also asked to upload to validate the uploaded marks.

For CBSE, the Attorney General told SC that CBSE plans to declare the class 12 results by July 31. SC has given its go-ahead to the criterion decided by both the central boards and said, “CBSE and ICSE are free to notify final scheme." Both the boards will now have to come up with a solution for students who want to rectify their marks as given by the “special criterion".

The CBSE and CISCE will set-up result committees in each school which will calculate the marks for students and submit with the respective board.

This has come as a relief to students who had been demanding a result based on alternative assessment. Based on this result now, college admissions will take place. All educational boards, however, are not on board yet. Since some states are holding exams, there has been a demand for a uniform mode of assessment – implying exams for all or internal assessment for all – there still are some state boards which are in the favour of holding exams. SC will hear the demand for uniformity across boards soon.

