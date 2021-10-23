CISCE Board Exams in Offline Mode Only, Revised Datesheet for ICSE, ISC Released

The CISCE board exams 2022 which were to begin from November 15 will now be starting from November 22 as the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) releases its revised date sheet for both classes ICSE and ISC. CISCE has also taken a u-turn on its decision to offer both online and offline options for board exams 2022. CISCE in its latest notice said that the board exams 2022 will be held in offline mode only.

The decision to hold offline exams came after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. The number of students who appear for CISCE is lesser than that of CBSE board exams.

This year both ISC and ICSE board exams will be held in two terms. Students will get their respective schools as exam centres. All candidates will be required to report to their schedule. Exams will begin at 11 am for class 10 and at 2 pm for class 12. Reporting time will be mentioned on admit card. The exam will be held for the duration of one hour for class 10 and 1 hour 30 minutes for class 12.

ICSE Board Exams Datesheet 2022

November 29: English 1

November 30: English 2

December 1 Commerical studies

December 2: History and civics

December 3: Hindi

December 6: Mathematics

December 7: Geography

December 8: Elective group III

December 9: Physics

December 10: Second language and modern language

December 13: Chemistry

December 14: Economics / Sanskrit / French

December 15: Biology

December 16: Environmental Science

ISC Board Exams 2022

November 22: English 2

November 23: English 1

November 25: Physics paper 1

November 26: Indian language, modern language, classical language

November 27: Elective English, hospitality management, Indian music, western music

November 29: Mathematics

November 30: Business Studies

December 1: Sociology

December 2: Geography, geometrical and mechanical drawing

December 3: Biology

December 4: Home science

December 6: Economics

December 7: Biotechnology

December 8: Physical education

December 9: Political science

December 10: Commerce

December 11: Mass media, fashion design

December 13: Chemistry

December 14: Psychology, Electricity and electronics

December 15: Computer science

December 16: History

December 17: Environmental science

December 20: Accounts

Students will get 10 minutes of time for the reading the question paper. Question paper cum answer booklet will be provided at 10:50 am for class 10. For class 12, the question paper will be distributed at 1:50 pm.

