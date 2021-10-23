CISCE Board Exams in Offline Mode Only, Revised Datesheet for ICSE, ISC Released

The CISCE board exams 2022 which were to begin from November 15 will now be starting from November 22 as the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) releases its revised date sheet for both classes ICSE and ISC. CISCE has also taken a u-turn on its decision to offer both online and offline options for board exams 2022. CISCE in its latest notice said that the board exams 2022 will be held in offline mode only.
The decision to hold offline exams came after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. The number of students who appear for CISCE is lesser than that of CBSE board exams.
This year both ISC and ICSE board exams will be held in two terms. Students will get their respective schools as exam centres. All candidates will be required to report to their schedule. Exams will begin at 11 am for class 10 and at 2 pm for class 12. Reporting time will be mentioned on admit card. The exam will be held for the duration of one hour for class 10 and 1 hour 30 minutes for class 12.
ICSE Board Exams Datesheet 2022
November 29: English 1
November 30: English 2
December 1 Commerical studies
December 2: History and civics
December 3: Hindi
December 6: Mathematics
December 7: Geography
December 8: Elective group III
December 9: Physics
December 10: Second language and modern language
December 13: Chemistry
December 14: Economics / Sanskrit / French
December 15: Biology
December 16: Environmental Science
ISC Board Exams 2022
November 22: English 2
November 23: English 1
November 25: Physics paper 1
November 26: Indian language, modern language, classical language
November 27: Elective English, hospitality management, Indian music, western music
November 29: Mathematics
November 30: Business Studies
December 1: Sociology
December 2: Geography, geometrical and mechanical drawing
December 3: Biology
December 4: Home science
December 6: Economics
December 7: Biotechnology
December 8: Physical education
December 9: Political science
December 10: Commerce
December 11: Mass media, fashion design
December 13: Chemistry
December 14: Psychology, Electricity and electronics
December 15: Computer science
December 16: History
December 17: Environmental science
December 20: Accounts
Students will get 10 minutes of time for the reading the question paper. Question paper cum answer booklet will be provided at 10:50 am for class 10. For class 12, the question paper will be distributed at 1:50 pm.
