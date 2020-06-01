CISCE Board Opens Window to Change Exam Center for ISC and ICSE Board, Apply before June 7
The Board also announced that any requests for the change of examination center shall come from the respective school where the students have been registered.
Image for Representation
In the view of the current coronavirus situation in the nation, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has allowed students to make changes in their exam center for CISCE ISC and ICSE Board Exams 2020. To make changes, the students will have to apply on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
In an official notification dated May 30, the board announced that it will allow the CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 students to take their remaining board exams from their respective cities. The decision has been taken keeping in consideration that many students have gone back to their hometowns and are not available at the registered centres.
The announcement read, “CISCE has received requests from schools and parents for a change in the candidate’s exam center. This is due to the fact that some candidates are not currently present in the school from where they have been registered to appear for ISC and ICSE examination”.
The Board also announced that any requests for the change of examination center shall come from the respective school where the students have been registered. The requests can be raised on or before June 7, 2020. To raise a request, schools will have to go to the ‘Careers’ portal on the CISCE website under the ‘Examination System’, and then ‘Centre Transfer’.
It is also to be noted that there is no payment requirement for changing the exam center on the official website. Interested schools and students can read the complete notification on the direct link here.
Additionally, the CISCE board has announced that all those students who are unable to take up their examination now can sit for them during the compartmental examination for the academic year 2019-20.
The CISCE will conduct ISC and ICSE Board Exams 2020 from July 1 to 14.