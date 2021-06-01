CISCE Cancels ISC Class 12 Board Exams Due to COVID-19

After a meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has decided to cancel ISC or class 12 board exams. This will be the first-ever zero exam year for the board as neither 10th nor 12th board exams will be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be assessed based on internal assessment. While the detailed criteria is not yet shared by the Council, it is expected that the result will be announced based on the marks scored by students in the past three years including class 11, 10, and 9 as well as the year-long performance of the student in class 12 or ISC.

If a student is not satisfied with the assessment criterion, they will have a chance to appear for the exams at a later stage.

