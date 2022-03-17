CISCE Changes ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exam Dates After Clash With JEE Main, Here's New Datesheet

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has revised the dates of class 10 and 12 board exams once again. Earlier too CISCE had shifted dates for some subjects. Now, after the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main dates have been announced CISCE has issued a new datesheet were certain exam dates have been changed to avoid a clash. As per the new dates, the exam will commence from April 26 and conclude on June 13.

“Please be informed that the National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 1. A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates," CISCE said in its latest notice.

“In the light of the above-mentioned fact, the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised,” adds the official notice.

CISCE 12th Revised datesheet

April 26: English

April 28: Commerce

April 30: Elective English, Indian Music, Western Music

May 2: English

May 5: Economics

May 7: Mass media, fashion designing

May 9: Mathematics

May 11: History

May 13: Chemistry

May 14: Home science

May 17: Physics

May 20: Accounts

May 23: Biology

May 25: Sociology

May 27: Political Science

June 1: Computer Science

June 3: Physical Education

June 4: Legal Studies

June 6: Indian Langauges, Modern langauges, Classical Langauges

June 8: Business Studies

June 10: Biotechnology, Environment Studies

June 13: Geography, Geometrical Drawing

The semester 2 exams which is for the duration of 1.5 hours will now commence from April 26 and conclude on June 13. During the examination, students will 10 minutes time for reading the question paper. The Question Paper will be made available at 1:50 pm on the day of the examination.

Earlier, the CISCE had released the timetable on March 4, which had scheduled the ISC Semester 2 from April 25 to June 6. Now the new dates have come, students of Class 12 standard can check and download the timetable from the Council’s website cisce.org.

