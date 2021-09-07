CISCE Class 10, 12 Students Who Could Not Clear Exams Can Take Boards Again, Here's How

Candidates who have not received their pass certificates and wish to reappear for exams in 2022 can register as regular students with respective schools for a full certificate, Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said in a notice.

The notice also lays out the instructions for the students who had withdrawn or were absent from the examinations, to apply for the supplementary exams. Candidates who wish to appear for only one or more subjects for improvement can appear for supplementary exams, however, they will have to appear for both semesters I and II exams.

The question paper pattern for the students appearing in the supplementary examination will be identical to the pattern followed in ISC and ICSE examinations.

The board is also going to conduct compartmental examinations for students who have not been awarded a pass certificate but have passed in English and three other subjects in Class 10. For class 12, the criteria for the same exam is passing marks in English and two other subjects.

The provision of supplementary examination has been introduced only for this year considering the difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic and should not be considered as a precedent for the future, said CISCE.

The board examination of ISCE and ISC had to be cancelled in wake of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. CISCE followed CBSE in cancelling physical board examinations this year and introduced internal assessment criteria to award marks to students.

For the evaluation of class 10 examinations, the candidate’s performance in class 9 and 10 internal assessment was considered. On the other hand, class 12 students were given marks on the average of their performance in class 10, 11 and class 12 internals and practical exams. Candidates unhappy with the awarded marks had the option to appear in improvement exams.

