CISCE Compartment, Improvement Exams to Start from October 6, Results on October 17

Compartment and improvement exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held October 6 onwards by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). The notice released by the CISCE on their website says that the compartment and improvement exams for both the board classes will be held from October 6-9. The exams will be held in the morning shift for class 10th while students from 12th standard will take exams in the afternoon shift. It also states that the results of these exams will be declared by October 17 at 3 pm.

The timings of these exams are also mentioned in the latest notice. Only theory examinations will be conducted during this schedule. Due to the coronavirus crisis, exams for all the subjects could not be conducted by the CISCE. Students were marked in a few subjects based on their score in internal assessments and practical work. The results were calculated on the basis of average marks in the best three subjects.

The council is giving this opportunity to the students who would like to take these exams and score better in the subjects of their choice.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates have been instructed to use masks and carry their own sanitisers. Wearing gloves has been made optional by the council. They have also been instructed to practice social distancing when they arrive to take the examinations. The students have also been advised to not share their belongings with each other.

CISCE also announced in the notice that the candidate who will be awarded new marks will be given an updated marksheet only after they submit the old marksheet to the Council via their school.

The board exams conducted by CISCE are usually held from late February to late March but this year, the schedule was disturbed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis has infected over 57 lac people in India and has claimed 91,000 lives since the first case was reported on January 30 this year.