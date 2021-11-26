CISCE Gives Major Relief to Students, Allows Scientific Calculators For Semester 1 Exams

Giving a major relief to students who are going to appear for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 exams in the coming year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed them to use scientific calculators during their semester 1 exams.

CISCE which conducts the ISC Class 12 exams said, “This is with reference to the conduct of the ISC (Class XII) Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 examination. This is to confirm that the candidates are permitted to use Casio fx- 82 MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions." The notification for the big decision by rolled out on November 24.

Read | NEET PG Counselling Delayed till January, Doctors Call for Nation-wide Strike

The semester 1 exams for the ISC Class 12th students had started on Monday, November 22, and will continue till December 20. As per the council, the students appearing for the exam will be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper, following which question paper and answer booklet will be made available to them. The semester exam will be held in MCQ format.

Each candidate must appear for both semester I and semester 2 exams. This is the first time that the board exams are being divided into two semesters. Candidates will have to appear for both of these exams to qualify for final certification.

Read | CISCE ISC 12th Exams, Important Guidelines to Follow Here

The first semester exams are being held now while the second will be held in March/April next year. Semester 1 is being held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format, wherein candidates will be provided with question paper-cum–answer booklets. Students will have to mark and write the responses on these booklets only.

CISCE will provide all the general directions regarding the question paper-cum-answer booklet on the head of the paper. Once the exam begins, candidates will be required to write their unique identification number and index number on the top of the sheet in the space provided. of the question paper – cum – answer booklet in the space provided.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.