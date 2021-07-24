ICSE, ISC Results 2021 Live Updates: How to Check Marks, Evaluation Criteria

CISCE ISC, ICSE Results 2021 LIVE updates: Last year, as many as 99.34 per cent of students who enrolled for the exam had passed the ICSE while for ISC the pass percentage reached 96.84 per cent. Neither the CISCE had released a merit list last year nor would the topper list be available this year. Last year some of the exams were held before cancelling exams and for those papers which could not be conducted, the average of those held was considered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here