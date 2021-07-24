CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»education-career»ICSE, ISC Results 2021 Live Updates: How to Check Marks, Evaluation Criteria
CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2021 LIVE updates: CISCE to release ICSE, ISC or class 10 and class 12 results for CISCE students today at cisce.org

News18.com | July 24, 2021, 13:30 IST
CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2021 LIVE updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is the first central board to release the class 10, 12 results. While the CBSE result dates are awaited, CISCE will declare results for both ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) today, July 24. A link to check their marks will be activated at cisce.org from 3 pm onwards.

The results are being prepared using the previous years’ performances for both class 10 and 12 students. While for ISC, the past six years’ performances will be considered, for ICSE students classes 9 and 10 marks will be taken into account. Nearly 3 lakh students will get their results today.

The results will also be available via SMS. This will be the first time that the CISCE will be declaring the results without exams. This year none of the board exams could take place due to the pandemic. In another first, students will not be allowed to apply for re-evaluation, however, those unhappy with results will have a chance to appear for exams.

Jul 24, 2021 13:30 (IST)

CISCE ICSE and ISC results 2021: Are students unhappy with the evaluation process?

Students have taken to the social media platform Twitter to express disappointment that the exams couldn't be held due to Covid-19 and believe they might receive more or even less than the marks they may have deserved this year.

#ICSE #ICSEResults pic.twitter.com/nGq1FTt8M0

— Debrup Chakraborty (@DebrupChakrab10) July 23, 2021
Jul 24, 2021 13:22 (IST)

CISCE 10th, 12th results: Credentials required to login

While students can access the resuls at cisce.org and results.cise.org using their seven digit unique ID, for schools they need the principal's user ID and password to log in to the Careers portal to check schools tabulation registration

Jul 24, 2021 13:08 (IST)

CISCE website not working? Where else to check ICSE, ISC results 2021?

If the council's website - cisce.org is not working, students can check results.cisce.org to access their report cards. Alternatively, they can send an SMS to 09248082883 by typing their unique id...read more.

Jul 24, 2021 13:04 (IST)

CISCE 10th, 12th results 2021: Error in the counting of marks, what to do?

In case of any objection regarding the computation of marks, a complaint can be written to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons by August 1. Thereafter, all requests will be forwarded to asicse@cisce.irg and asisc@cisce.org by the schools. 

Jul 24, 2021 12:55 (IST)

CISCE 10th, 12th result: Is there a re-evaluation process?

Since the results have been based on a special evaluation criterion using past years' performances, re-evaluation of the results will not happen this year. However, a marks improvement exam will be conducted before September 1, the council had reported.

Jul 24, 2021 12:47 (IST)

ICSE, ISC results 2021: How schools can access tabulation results

Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal

Step 2: Click on the tile 'Examination System'

Step 3: On the menu bar, click ICSE/ISC

Step 4: Click on 'Reports' then 'Result Tabulation'

Step 5: Click on the 'Comparison Table' to view the school's tabulation result

Jul 24, 2021 12:39 (IST)

CISCE 10th, 12th result: How to check results via the official website?

Step 1: Go to the homepage of CISCE - cisce.org

Step 2. Click on the ICSE/ISC Result 2021 link

Step 2: Enter your seven-digit unique id

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Remember to download and save for future reference

Jul 24, 2021 12:34 (IST)

CISCE Class 10th result evaluation process

For ICSE students, the average marks obtained by students in classes 9 and class 10 throughout the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 are being taken into account will preparing the result. This includes internal assessments and practical marks as well. 

Jul 24, 2021 12:29 (IST)

CISCE Class 12 results 2021: What is the detailed evaluation criteria?

For calculating the results of ISC students, the council will consider the average marks scored in various subjects in classes 11 and 12, for theory marks. The practical scores of class 12 will also be calculated. Besides, the class 10 best of four marks will also be added. Students who have passed class 10 from other boards have to submit their mark sheets to their schools. 

Jul 24, 2021 12:22 (IST)

ICSE, ISC results being prepared using special formula

Since the board exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the results are being prepared using special evaluation criteria. The past six years performances have been considered for preparing class 12 results. For 10, their class 9 scores and the marks obtained in class 10 pre boards have been considered to evaluate them.

Jul 24, 2021 12:17 (IST)

CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Where to check?

Both the ICSE, ISC results can be checked at the official website of CISCE, that is, cisce.org. Alternatively. candidates can avail the results through an SMS -- type ‘ICSE/ISC (seven-digit unique id)’ and send to 09248082883.

Jul 24, 2021 12:10 (IST)

CISCE Class 10, 12 results to be released today 

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE or class 10 as well as ISC or Class 12 results today, July 24 at 3 pm. Once, out, the results will be available at cisce.org.

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2021 LIVE updates: Check score at cisce.org (Image by Shutterstock/Representational)

CISCE ISC, ICSE Results 2021 LIVE updates: Last year, as many as 99.34 per cent of students who enrolled for the exam had passed the ICSE while for ISC the pass percentage reached 96.84 per cent. Neither the CISCE had released a merit list last year nor would the topper list be available this year. Last year some of the exams were held before cancelling exams and for those papers which could not be conducted, the average of those held was considered.

