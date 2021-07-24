ICSE, ISC Results 2021 Live Updates: How to Check Marks, Evaluation Criteria

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2021 LIVE updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is the first central board to release the class 10, 12 results. While the CBSE result dates are awaited, CISCE will declare results for both ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) today, July 24. A link to check their marks will be activated at cisce.org from 3 pm onwards.
The results are being prepared using the previous years’ performances for both class 10 and 12 students. While for ISC, the past six years’ performances will be considered, for ICSE students classes 9 and 10 marks will be taken into account. Nearly 3 lakh students will get their results today.
The results will also be available via SMS. This will be the first time that the CISCE will be declaring the results without exams. This year none of the board exams could take place due to the pandemic. In another first, students will not be allowed to apply for re-evaluation, however, those unhappy with results will have a chance to appear for exams.
CISCE ICSE and ISC results 2021: Are students unhappy with the evaluation process?
Students have taken to the social media platform Twitter to express disappointment that the exams couldn't be held due to Covid-19 and believe they might receive more or even less than the marks they may have deserved this year.
#ICSE #ICSEResults pic.twitter.com/nGq1FTt8M0— Debrup Chakraborty (@DebrupChakrab10) July 23, 2021
CISCE website not working? Where else to check ICSE, ISC results 2021?
If the council's website - cisce.org is not working, students can check results.cisce.org to access their report cards. Alternatively, they can send an SMS to 09248082883 by typing their unique id...read more.
CISCE 10th, 12th results 2021: Error in the counting of marks, what to do?
In case of any objection regarding the computation of marks, a complaint can be written to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons by August 1. Thereafter, all requests will be forwarded to asicse@cisce.irg and asisc@cisce.org by the schools.
CISCE 10th, 12th result: Is there a re-evaluation process?
Since the results have been based on a special evaluation criterion using past years' performances, re-evaluation of the results will not happen this year. However, a marks improvement exam will be conducted before September 1, the council had reported.
ICSE, ISC results 2021: How schools can access tabulation results
Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal
Step 2: Click on the tile 'Examination System'
Step 3: On the menu bar, click ICSE/ISC
Step 4: Click on 'Reports' then 'Result Tabulation'
Step 5: Click on the 'Comparison Table' to view the school's tabulation result
CISCE 10th, 12th result: How to check results via the official website?
Step 1: Go to the homepage of CISCE - cisce.org
Step 2. Click on the ICSE/ISC Result 2021 link
Step 2: Enter your seven-digit unique id
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5. Remember to download and save for future reference
CISCE Class 12 results 2021: What is the detailed evaluation criteria?
For calculating the results of ISC students, the council will consider the average marks scored in various subjects in classes 11 and 12, for theory marks. The practical scores of class 12 will also be calculated. Besides, the class 10 best of four marks will also be added. Students who have passed class 10 from other boards have to submit their mark sheets to their schools.
ICSE, ISC results being prepared using special formula
Since the board exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the results are being prepared using special evaluation criteria. The past six years performances have been considered for preparing class 12 results. For 10, their class 9 scores and the marks obtained in class 10 pre boards have been considered to evaluate them.
CISCE ISC, ICSE Results 2021 LIVE updates: Last year, as many as 99.34 per cent of students who enrolled for the exam had passed the ICSE while for ISC the pass percentage reached 96.84 per cent. Neither the CISCE had released a merit list last year nor would the topper list be available this year. Last year some of the exams were held before cancelling exams and for those papers which could not be conducted, the average of those held was considered.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here