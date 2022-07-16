CISCE ICSE 10th Results 2022 Date and Time Announced, Know When & Where to Check Marks

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE or class 10 results 2022 tomorrow, July 17 at 5 pm. Candidates will be able check their results online at the board’s official portal — cisce.org. Students, however, will need their registration number as per the admit card and their date of birth to check their marksheets.

CISCE had conduct the board exams in a two-semester format due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The first semester results were declared earlier. The final result will be the combination of the two semesters along with internals and practical assessment marks. The CISCE has notified that equal weightage has been given to both the semesters. Students who did not appear for either of the semesters will be marked as absent.

The semester II exam was held in April/May while the first semester was conducted in November/December. Students will be able to send their copies for rechecking or reevaluation if they are not happy with their marks. This can be done from July 17, 5 pm up to July 23. Students will have to pay Rs 1000 per paper for rechecking.

CISCE ICSE 10th Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to CISCE’s official website

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Next, enter your registration number

Step 4: Submit the request, your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save or print a copy for future use.

The results will also available through SMS as well as the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker app. CISCE had not issued hard copies of the ICSE semester 1 results separately. It was only be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

Last year, results were prepared for ICSE students based on their classes 9 finals and 10 pre boards and practical marks. All students had cleared the ICSE, that is, a pass percentage of 100 per cent was recorded.

