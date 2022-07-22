CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022 Likely by July 25

After CBSE, now CISCE is all set to announce class 12 results. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the results by July 25. While there is no official confirmation from the board yet, however, it is expected that CISCE will announce the ISC or class 12 result dates anytime soon.

Once the result will be out, students will be able to download it from the official website, cisce.org. Those who get 33 per cent marks or above will be declared as passed. Last year, all students were declared as pass, thus having a pass percentage of 99.76 per cent. Notably, exams were not held last year.

The pass percentage has seen an improvement over the past few years for both CBSE and CISCE. After last year’s best-ever results, this year it is likely to decline. In the term 1 results announced earlier this year, the pass percentage was not announced. A huge dip is unlikely, though as students have to pass both sessions combined.

YEAR CBSE 12TH ISC 2021 99.37% 99.3% 2020 88.78% 97.8% 2019 83.40% 96.52% 2018 83.01% 96.21%

This year, CISCE had held board exams twice. In calculating term 2 reslt, CISCE had given equal weightage to both terms. This means, in class 12th results too, CISCE will follw similar criteria.

Further, CISCE has said that it will mark students as absent who missed either of the two terms entirely. It was mandatory for students to take both semester 1 and semester 2 exams. CBSE, however, has announced that it will declare the results for the students who missed either of the two terms.

CISCE did not release any merit list last year since the exams were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, the merit list was not issued. The merit list containing the names of top-ranking students and mentioning their detailed marks will be issued this time after almost two years.

