CISCE Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet: ICSE, ISC First Semester Exams from November 15, Check Timetable

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) will hold the board exams 2022 from November 15 onwards. Datesheet for students appearing for ICSE and ISC - class 10 and 12 board exams has been released. This is the first-semester datesheet and this year, the council will hold the board exams twice. The first semester will be a multiple choice question paper. The final result will include both first and second semester marks.

Question paper for each semester exam will be 80 marks for ICSE and 70 marks for ISC. The syllabus will be cut into two halves. Only the first half of the syllabus will be asked in the first semester and the second half in the second semester. This is the first time that CISCE is holding board exams twice a year. The decision was taken due to the ongoing pandemic. Board exams 2021 could not be held due to the pandemic, both central boards have devised this new exam pattern.

ICSE Board Exams 2022 First Semester Datesheet

November 15 - English

November 16 - Literature in English

November 17 - Environmental Science

November 18 - History and civics

November 22 - Mathematics

November 23 - Geography

November 25 - Hindi

November 26 - grade III electives

November 29 - Physics

November 30 - Grade II electives

December 1 - Chemistry

December 2 - Biology

December 3 - Second languages and modern/foreign languages

December 6 - Economics, Portuguese

ISC Board Exams 2022 First Semester Datesheet

November 15 - English paper 2

November 16 - English paper 1

November 17 - Indian langauges, modern langauges, clasical langauges

November 18 - Psychology, electric and electronics

November 20 - Elective English, hospital management, Indian music, western music

November 22 - Mathematics

November 23 - Business Studies

November 25 - Sociology

November 26 - Physics

November 27 - Home Science

November 29 - Economics

November 30 - Biotechnology

December 1 - Physical education

December 2 - Political science

December 3 - Commerce

December 4 - Mass media and communication, fashion design

December 6 - Chemistry

December 8 - Biology

December 9 - History

December 10 - Environmental Science

December 13 - accounts, geometrical and mechanical drawing

December 15 - Computer Science (theory)

December 16 - Geography

In the board exams 2022, all students have cleared the ICSE, that is, a pass percentage of 100 per cent has been recorded while 99.93 per cent of the students who registered for ISC have maned to pass the exam.

Claiming that significant loss of instructional hours during the past year, teaching-learning processes have also been impacted due to various alternate modes syllabus transaction that needed to be adopted, CISCE has reduced the overall syllabus for board exams 2022. The syllabus further will be divided into two halves - each per semester.

