CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results on February 7 at cisce.org, Rechecking Window Open till Feb 10

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the results for semester 1 exams for both ICSE and ISC (class 10 and 12) results on February 7. The mark sheets will be available to download from cisce.org as well as the careers’ portal at 10 am.

Schools can access the results by logging into the Careers Portal of the Council by using the Principal’s ID and password. In case of any doubt, schools can contact CISCE helpdesk at cisce.helpdesk@orionic.com or call 18002671790. Students can also directly check results at cisce.org.

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2022: How to Check via SMS?

For receiving the results via SMS, students have to type ICSE ROLL NUMBER and send it to 09248082883. For example, a student whose role number is 12347 wants to check the ISC result will have to type ISC 1234567 and send to 09248082883, similarly, ICSE students will have to type ICSE 1234567 and send on the same number. The 1234567 needs to be replaced by the roll number. There needs to be space between the class (ICSE or ISC) and the roll number.

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2022: How to Check via Careers Portal?

Step 1: Log in to the CAREERS portal using the principal’s login credentials

Step 2: Click on the “semester 1 examination system" tile

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC on the menu bar.

Step 4: From the ICSE/ISC menu click on the “Reports"

Step 5: Links for downloading the ICSE Semester 1 Tabulation Register or ISC Semester 1 Tabulation

Register and ICSE Semester 1 Online Transcript or ISC Semester 1 Online Transcript will be

available

Step 6: Download and print the documents.

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2022: How to Apply for Rechecking?

CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the semester 1 exam results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result Tabulation. Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website www.cisce.org. A rechecking fee of Rs 1000 per subject will be applicable.

The Council will accept re-checking requests only for three dates starting from February 7, 10 am onwards, students can submit requests till February 10, 10 am. The requests can also be set via schools through the career portal.

CISCE Semester 1 Result: Passing Marks

Students who appeared for the ICSE and ISC board exams will get a computer-generated mark sheet containing the scores. Students will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and per subject to clear the exam. Students will only get their marks and no merit list will be released by the council now.

CISCE Semester 2 Details

The semester I exams were completed in December. The second-semester exams will be held in March-April. Each semester will be covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. CISCE had said that practicals will be held in the offline mode in schools only if the pandemic situation is conducive, else it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools. In the scenario of the semester II exams being cancelled, the final result will be prepared by using the semester I and internal assessments, the board had said.

