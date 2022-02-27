CISCE ICSE, ISC Term 2 Datesheet After JEE Main 2022 Notification

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had earlier announced it will hold semester 2 board exams in the last week of April. The board is, however, yet to give the exam datesheet. The CISCE will now provide the classes 10 and 12 or ICSE and ISC semester 2 exam datesheet after the JEE Main 2022 notification is announced to avoid a clash.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the registration and exam dates of the national level engineering entrance exam — JEE Main soon at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Unlike last year, this time, the entrance exam is expected to be held two times this year — in March and May.

CISCE had earlier that “the timetables for the examinations will be intimated to you shortly." adding that “This will provide schools sufficient time to both complete and revise semester 2 portions of the bifurcated and reduced syllabus."

The board has also asked schools not to conduct ‘pre-board’ exams of classes 10 and 12 unless the syllabus has been completed and thoroughly revised. CISCE had said that the pre-boards should be conducted between March-end and April.

The CISCE semester 2 exams will consist of only 50 per cent of the total syllabus. The remaining 50 per cent syllabus was conducted in semester 1. The overall syllabus has also been deducted by 25-30 per cent due to the loss of instructional hours as a result of online classes. The final result will e made based on the semester 1, 2, internals, and practical exam marks.

Last year the overall result was out in July. This year too it is likely to be announced around June-July. CISCE has already announced the semester 1 result, however, the pass percentage has not been released. Students will be termed as pass or fail only after the final results are out.

