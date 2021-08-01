CISCE Improvement Exams 2021 Application Deadline Extended

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has extended the application deadline for the improvement exams 2021 for ICSE or class 10 and ISC or class 12 exams up to August 4. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 16. Students who want to improve their scores can register for the exam on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Earlier, the last date for the registration was August 1 but has now been extended to August 4, the council said in a notice. The CISCE released the ICSE and ISC exam results on July 24. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for these improvement exams.

Besides, students who want to apply for the change or transfer of exam centres can do so through the CAREERS portal. “The module for submitting the requests for the Transfer of Centres will be activated after the candidates have been registered for the said Examinations,” CISCE said.

The students who have sent a Dispute Resolution Solution to the council may also register themselves for the improvement exams, if they desire so, the notice added.

Not just improvement exams, CISCE has also extended the application deadline for compartment exams up to August 4. Students who have failed to secure a pass certificate can register themselves for these exams.

Nearly three lakh students had registered for the exams. While class 10 has recorded 100 per cent pass percentage, class 12 has achieved 99.93 per cent pass percentage.

