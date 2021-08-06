CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» education-career» CISCE Improvement Exams to Begin from August 16, Date sheet, Result Date Out
1-MIN READ

CISCE Improvement Exams to Begin from August 16, Date sheet, Result Date Out

CISCE ISC, ICSE compartment cum improvement results on September 20

CISCE ISC, ICSE compartment cum improvement results on September 20

CISCE, ICSE, ISC compartment cum improvement exams from August 16. For ICSE exams will conclude on September 2 and for ISC the same will conclude on September 7. CISCE will declare the results for these exams on September 20.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the date sheet for the improvement exams for class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC). Students unhappy with their marks or those who have not been able to clear their exams will have to appear for the compartment cum improvement exams to be held from August 16. For ICSE exams will conclude on September 2 and for ISC the same will conclude on September 7. CISCE will declare the results for these exams on September 20.

ICSE Time Table

ISC Time Table

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 06, 2021, 19:23 IST