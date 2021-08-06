CISCE Improvement Exams to Begin from August 16, Date sheet, Result Date Out

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the date sheet for the improvement exams for class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC). Students unhappy with their marks or those who have not been able to clear their exams will have to appear for the compartment cum improvement exams to be held from August 16. For ICSE exams will conclude on September 2 and for ISC the same will conclude on September 7. CISCE will declare the results for these exams on September 20.

ICSE Time Table

ISC Time Table

