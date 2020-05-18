CISCE Introduces ‘Project Work’ in English and Mathematics for ISC, Check Details at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to introduce some changes in the syllabus for English and Mathematics for Class 12 board students. According to the recent changes, the CISCE will now conduct a 20-marks project work for both the subjects in 2021.

The news changes were announced in an official notification released by the CISCE board on the website cisce.org . The notice read that while the earlier decision introduces the changes from ISC 2022 Examinations, the board has decided to revise the change from ISC 2021 Examinations.

As of now, the CISCE holds a 100 marks theory paper for ISC English (Language/ Literature) and Mathematics, which will be replaced by 80-marks theory paper and 20-marks project work from the coming academic session.

The board has also provided a list of topics to choose from for the ISC 2021 English (Language/ Literature) and Mathematics project work. The 20-marks project work for English Paper- l (Language) will be divided into four sections of 5 marks each. These include internal marks for listening, speaking and writing, and external for writing.

For the English Paper – ll (Literature), students will require to write on topics in 500 and 1000 words. On the other hand, the mathematics projects would involve topics like graphs, trigonometric functions or linear equations.

Students can also read the official notification on the direct link here.

The board also informed that the specimen question papers for the revised syllabus in the two subjects will soon be uploaded on the official website. Meanwhile, the method of assessment of the project work remains similar to the one mentioned for the ISC 2022 Examinations.

CISCE council secretary and chief executive Gerry Arathoon told The Telegraph, “The project work will help them utilise their time at home. Since we had already taken the decision for the 2020 ISC batch, we thought why not implement it from this year.”

