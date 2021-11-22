CISCE ISC 12th Exams Begin Today, Important Guidelines to Follow

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will start the ISC or class 12 board exams 2021-22 from today, November 22. As per the guidelines released by the board, candidates must carry the admit cards which they were asked to collect from their respective schools. Candidates must be seated in the exam hall five minutes before the exam commences.

The CISCE has divided the ISC board exams 2022 into two semesters. The first one is being held now while the second will be held in March/April next year. Semester 1 is being held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format, wherein candidates will be provided with question paper-cum–answer booklets. Students will have to mark and write the responses on these booklets only.

CISCE will provide all the general directions regarding the question paper-cum-answer booklet on the head of the paper. Once the exam begins, candidates will be required to write their unique identification number and index number on the top of the sheet in the space provided. of the question paper – cum – answer booklet in the space provided.

“A candidate who arrives late at the centre will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Room before the conclusion of the paper," CISCE said on its official notice.

Students will be given 10 minutes extra for reading the questions. All entries must be made with a black or blue ink pen only. Candidates are allowed to use simple electronic devices. Sheets for doing rough work will be provided in the question paper-cum-answer booklet but only for those subjects where calculations, diagrams etc, are required. For example, mathematics, physics, accounts etc. No additional or separate sheets of paper will be provided for rough work, the guidelines read.

