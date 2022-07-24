CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 Declared: 99.38% Pass, 18 Students Top with 99.78% Marks

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared the results of ISC class 12 exams on Sunday. Students can check the result now on the official website at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. A total of 18 students have secured the top spot by scoring 99.78 per cent marks. This year, CISCE has reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. Girls have outshone boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys secured 99.26 per cent.

The South region has emerged as the top performing region with a pass percentage of 99.81 per cent (9,147 students) — a total of 17 students did not pass the exams. South is followed by the Foreign region that recorded a pass percentage of 99.64 per cent, and then North at 99.43 per cent. West region secured an overall pass percentage of 99.58 per cent and was followed by the East with 99.18 per cent.

Students unhappy with their scores can also apply fro rechecking. The recheck module will be activated at 5 pm of July 24 2022 and will be available till July 30 2022. Students should note that no further request for recheck of the ISC Examination Year 2022 will be entertained thereafter. The rechecking fee will be Rs 1000 per subject. However, students will not be able to apply for rechecking of semester 1 results now as that score has already been finalised.

To check the results, students would need to key in their unique ID, index number, and captcha to log in to their account and check their individual score cards. Apart from the official website students can also check their results through SMS option. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.

This year, CISCE conducted the board examinations in semester mode and the candidates were provided with question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper. The semester 1 exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. Results were announced on February 7. As the exams were conducted in two semesters, this year, the marks for semester 1 exams have been halved (except for Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have been added to the semester 2 score to reach the final score.

