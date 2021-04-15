CISCE Reconsiders ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: Here's All you Need to Know

After announcing the postponement of CBSE class 12 and the cancelation of class 10 board exams for CBSE students, the government is expected to make an announcement for CISCE students soon. After the meeting between the Education Minister and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, it was decided to put off CBSE class 12 exams and cancel exams for class 10 students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after the decision of CBSE, the CISCE chief had said, “The Board will take a decision regarding class 10th and 12th CISCE Board exams 2021, and will inform all concerned at the earliest.”

Following the decision of CBSE, several state boards have also decided to cancel their class 10 board exams. Going by the trend, it seems that CISCE too would cancel the class 10 exams, however, an official statement is awaited. For class 12 exams, a postponement is more likely. None of the boards, barring IB board, has canceled 12th exams. This is because class 12 marks are critical for admission to higher education colleges.

In 2020, CISCE had to cancel board exams and had adopted a unique assessment scheme to promote students. CISCE​’s assessment scheme included three parameters — (i) an average of a student’s best three papers marks in CISCE board examination, (ii) subject project, and (iii) percentage of subject internal assessment for class 10 or project and practical work for class 12. If exams are postponed, something similar is expected this year too.

The delay is expected to impact the new academic session, however, in an earlier statement, CISCE had said, “Please be informed that the two matters (202 exams and 2021 academic session) are unrelated. Without a doubt, the schedule for ICSE and ISC 2021 exams will not take place at regular time in February or March, given the pandemic situation in the country. The dates for the exam will be announced later, at an appropriate time. However, the start the academic year in 2021-22 for all council-affiliated schools will remain the same as in previous years."

Over 3 lakh students appear for CISCE board exams every year. This includes both class 10 and 12 students. A total of 2,341 schools in India and abroad are affiliated to CISCE for the ICSE exams. In 2020, a total of 2,07,902 candidates appeared for ICSE exams. Of these 2.06 lakh had cleared the exam. Among students who cleared the ICSE 2020, as many as 95,234 were girls and 1,11,588 were boys. For ISC, a total of 1,125 schools are affiliated to CISCE from across the country and abroad.

