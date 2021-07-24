CISCE ISC, ICSE Results 2021: Know How Are Classes 10, 12 Marks Calculated

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (class 12) results at 3 PM today. Students will be able to check their results on the council’s website, www.cisce.org. The result can also be accessed through an SMS facility where students will be required to send their seven-digit Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format: ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’.

Earlier, the council had decided to cancel the board examination for classes 10 and 12 in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After scrapping the physical examination, CISCE had come with their own assessment criteria to assess system students

ISCE Class 10 Assessment Criteria

For class 10 students of ISCE, the result will be prepared based on average marks scored in the various test and exams conducted by the school at class 9 and class 10 through the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21. The marks will be averaged in percentage form. ISCE will also consider the internal assessment marks based on project and practical work done during the academic year

ISC Class 12 Assessment Criteria

For students of class 12 of ISC, the result will be prepared on the following basis

The average marks scored in various subjects/ papers conducted by the school at classes 11 and 12 through the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21 will be converted in percentage form. The average mark of best of four marks in class 10 obtained by students will also be added. Students who have passed class 10 from another other will have to submit their average mark with their school.

The marks scored by the students in the project work and 2021 practical examination will be added as usual to the theory marks.

In case, students are not satisfied with the awarded marks, they can also choose to give an improvement examination. CISE has said that these improvement exams will be conducted before September 1, 2021, and students will be informed about the exact dates well in advance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here