CISCE ISC, ICSE Results in January, Students to Receive Scores Only, No Merit List

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has conducted the first semester of the board exams 2022 for both ICSE or class 10 and ISC or class 12. It is expected to announce the results in January. Students will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet which will contain the scores received by each candidate in each subject.

Like its counterpart CBSE, CISCE too has decided not to release any merit list this time, thereby no student will be marked as pass or fail. The final merit list will only be released after the semester II of the exams has concluded.

“The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," CISCE said in official notification.

CISCE has further stated that the results will not be available from the offices of the council and it does not retain answer scripts of the candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results.

CISCE conducted the semester I exams in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. Each semester will be covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The first semester exams were be held in November-December and the second-semester exams will be held in March-April, the board had said. Practical or project work will be held in schools if the situation is conducive, else it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools.

Meanwhile, the CISCE ISC math exam which was scheduled to be held on December 29 was later postponed to December 12 due to reasons “beyond control". The board had also allowed students to use scientific calculators for the semester I math exam.

