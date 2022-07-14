CISCE ISC, ICSE Results Not Tomorrow: Know When to Expect 10th, 12th Marksheets

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare the result of the Indian Certificate of School Exam (ICSE) or Class 10, and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 soon. The CISCE in an old notice had said that it can declare the results by July 16, however, any official announcement on result dates is still anticipated.

While it is likely that the results could be announced by July 20, no officials have confirmed the dates yet. The delay in CBSE and CISCE results is due to the final result formula. The Boards have yet to finalize on what basis the final results be calculated. While the components of the result will include semester 1, semester 2 scores, and internal assessment, the weightage of each component is not yet known.

More than 3 lakh students are in anticipation of the ICSE, ISC result 2022. For students awaiting their results, here is all the information they need to know

CISCE Results 2022: Websites to check

Once the result is out students can go to the following websites to check their results. Students can also get all the result-related updates from News18.

— cisce.org

— results.cisce.org

— results.nic.in.

In case of high traffic on the official website of CISCE, students have the option of taking this alternative method such as on Digilocker and through SMS.

CISCE Results 2022: Minimum Marks required

Students can check their ICSE Class 10 result 2022 by logging in with their unique identification numbers. To pass the ICSE ISC result 2022, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall.

Students must remember, at the end of the 2023 academic year, CISCE will conduct just one exam for both ISC Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 students. Additionally, CISCE is likely going to hold the yearly exam in February and March of 2023. Meanwhile, Both CBSE and CISCE conducted 2022 board exams in two terms. Results of term 1 or semester 1 have already been published.

