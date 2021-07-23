ISC, ICSE Results 2021: CISCE to Announce Class 10, 12 Result on July 24 at 3 pm

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISC) will declare class (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) exam results tomorrow - July 24 at 3 pm. The results will be available on the official website, cisce.org.

Students will also have the option to check results by typing ICSE Results 2021 (unique id) (index number) and send it to 092498082883 and get their detailed results over SMS. The facility will be activated once the results are declared, that is, at 3 pm.

Since the board exams were cancelled this year, the results are being announced based on special criteria. The evaluation criterion adopted by CISCE is similar to that of CBSE, however, while CBSE will consider the past three years of performance, CISCE will consider the past six-year performance of students in finalising marks for class 12.

While there will be an option to appear for special exams when the situation improves, however, re-evaluation of answer scripts will not be allowed.

In case of a dispute where a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks, s/he can write a complaint to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons, as per the official notice of CISCE. All requests will then be forwarded to asicse@cisce.irg and asisc@cisce.org by schools. The last date to apply is August 1.

