CISCE Likely to Announce Final Decision on Board Exams Today

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce its decision on holding the board exams today. The CISCE in an official statement said, “Due to COVID situation, CISCE will take a decision regarding ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12)" exams. Yesterday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced to cancel the class 10 board exams and postpone the class 12 board exams due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country.

While announcing the decision, the Minister of Education had said, “Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country." Since CISCE too is a national board, it is expected to announce a decision similar to CBSE. The announcement is likely to be made later today - April 15.

Nearly 3 lakh students register to appear for CISCE exams including both ICSE and ISC exams. Last year too, the pandemic had disrupted the exams. The Council had calculated results based on an internal assessment which included marks obtained in particles, marks obtained in exams that have taken place among other parameters. To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks.

The class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to be held from May 4, as per the schedule released by CISCE.

The decision taken by CBSE is expected to impact not just CISCE but also other state boards. In UP there has been a demand to cancel the state-board class 10 exams, Rajasthan too has postponed the exams for both classes 10 and 12.

