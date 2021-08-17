CISCE Prepones Compartment-cum-Improvement Exams, Check Revised Schedule

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the improvement and compartmental exam schedule for both ICSE and ISC. The exams were scheduled to be held from August 20, however, the same has been preponed. The ICSE examinations for history and civics (HCG paper 1) and ISC examinations for psychology, accounts and chemistry which was s supposed to be held on August 20 will now be held on August 19.

The dates have been changed as August 20 will mark the holiday for Muharram. The official statement reads, “Since the holiday on account of Muharram will now be observed on Friday, 20th August, instead of 19th August, the examinations for the subjects earlier scheduled for August 20 have been rescheduled."

CISCE will conduct the rest of the exams as per the pre-scheduled timetable. The CISCE ISC and ICSE exams started on August 16. The ISCE will continue till September 2, while ISC will conclude on September 7. Students can go through the timetable by visiting the official portal of CISCE at cisce.org.

As per the previously revised date, the CISCE results for ICSE/ ISC improvement exam 2021 will be declared on September 20. Those whose scores will be improved in this compartment examinations will have to return their original statement of marks to the council through their respective schools. These students will be issued a revised mark sheet with the updated score.

The CISCE exams will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The ICSE/ISC improvement exam 2021 is being conducted by the council to provide an opportunity to the students to improve their marks. While the students who have failed to secure a pass certificate in English and three other subjects will have to appear for the compartment exams.

This year, the board has declared the ICSE and ISC result through an alternative assessment method. Overall 99.98pass percentage has been recorded for ICSE while 99.76 per cent for ISC. For further details, students should keep a check on the CISCE official portal.

