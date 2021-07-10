CISCE Reduces Syllabus for Board Exams 2022

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus for the board exams 2022 for English and Indian languages subjects. This will be applicable for both classes 10 and 12.

This is the first phase of reduction and CISCE is also carrying syllabus reductions in several other subjects at ICSE and ISC levels, the board said. The syllabus cuts are introduced in consultation with subject experts and the revised syllabus will be available to students and teachers soon.

“Significant loss of instructional hours during the past year, teaching-learning processes have also been impacted due to various alternate modes syllabus transaction that needed to be adopted," due to school closure, said the Council in its official notice.

“In the eventuality of need for further reduction in the syllabus, it is imperative that concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to sequences of topics," CISCE said. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time and can facilitate subsequent reduction if required, said the Council.

The announcement came days after CBSE announced a complete overhaul of the assessment system for the 2022 batch. The CBSE will rationalize the syllabus of which 50 per cent syllabus will be taught in term-I and the rest will be taught in term-II. There will be two board exams for students but the pattern of these exams will be different from the usual exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here