The sample papers for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations for the year 2023 have been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students appearing for the board exams next year can download the specimen papers from CISCE’s official website, cisce.org. The sample papers are designed to help the student in their exam preparation and allow them to develop an understating of the type of questions that may be asked in the board exams.

The sample papers containing 80-mark mock questions have been published for various subject exams including English language, English Literature, Math, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Assamese, Bengali, and others.

Here’s how you can download it:

Step 1. Visit cisce.org.

Step 2. Tap on the publication tab on the home page.

Step 3. After a new webpage opens, scroll down and you will come across a section called “Sample Question Paper.”

Step 4. Choose the year 2023.

Step 5. The sample papers for all the subjects will appear in pdf format.

Step 6. Download it.

Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two semesters, CISCE will be holding Class 10 and Class 12 board exams only once. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023. Please note the Syllabus for the ICSE & ISC Year 2023 Examination has been revised in select subjects. The revised syllabus is available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section,” said the council in a notification from May 2022.

Last year, the syllabus had to be cut down due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on regular classes in schools. The CISCE has also revised the syllabus considering the resumption of regular academic activities in schools across the country.

