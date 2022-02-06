CISCE Semester 1 Results LIVE Updates: Scorecards at cisce.org

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal — digilocker.gov.in or install the app

Step 2: Click on sign up option available on the upper left corner

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Set a username.

Step 5. Click on board name — CISCE under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on class 10/12 result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The CISCE class 10/12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.