CISCE to Hold Board Exams Twice in 2022, Changes Syllabus, Exam Pattern

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) will hold two examinations for the academic year 2021-22. The entire year will be divided into two semesters with each having a 50% syllabus. The first semester exams will be held in November and the second-semester exams will be held in March or April. The exam pattern for both exams has been changed. The first semester will be a multiple choice question paper while the second semester will be held on either offline or online mode depending upon the pandemic situation at that time.

The CISCE informed that the question paper for each semester exam will be 80 marks for ICSE and 70 marks for ISC. The total syllabus has been reduced due to the pandemic which would further be divided into two halves - one for each semester, as per the guidelines issued by the CISCE. The reduced syllabus and exam pattern have been released at cisce.org.

In addition to the two-semester exams, the CISCE will also hold practical or project work If the situation is conducive the practicals will be held in schools, else the same will be held in virtual mode, CISCE informed.

Schools will be required to upload marks for practicals. Schools have also been asked to maintain a record of all work done by a student for practical or projects as well as in internal assessment. The CISCE may ask schools to send samples of work done by students, in case the need be.

These guidelines are in line with CBSE which too will be holding two exams in the upcoming board season. For CBSE, the term I exams will have multiple choice questions including case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs and will be held for 90 minutes. The term II will have questions in different formats including case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions as well as both short and long answer type questions. This paper will be conducted for two hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here