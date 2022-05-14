CISCE to Include New-age Technologies in Curriculum, IIT Delhi to Curate Syllabus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has collaborated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to design curriculum in upcoming technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science for schools affiliated to the board. Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO, IHFC said that the foundation may play a key role in executing the same in more than 2,700 schools affiliated to the CISCE and provide them with guidance to implement the same.

IIT Delhi’s I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), and Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) will help the central board in curating the syllabus. This aim is to reinforce 21st century skills in the students and execute certain aspects of new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The IHFC will also revamp the current STEM courses in line with the policy.

“We are delighted to join hands with the CISCE for developing syllabus for Robotics and AI for school children in India. Nurturing teamwork, innovation, and knowledge to bridge gaps between young engineering students and potential future Robotic enthusiasts are the pillars of our vision," said Project Director, IHFC and Professor at IIT Delhi SK Saha said.

“The CISCE has always strived to provide its students with a wide variety of subject choices, catering to their interests and capabilities, while also addressing the contemporary requirements, and it is with this objective in mind that the CISCE plans to introduce the subjects - Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at the ICSE (Classes 9 and 10) and ISC (Classes 11 and 12) levels," said Gerry Arathoon, CE&S, CISCE. “I am pleased that the syllabus for these two subjects is being created and developed by the IHFC, TIH of IIT Delhi. Their expertise and guidance is much appreciated by the CISCE," he added.

