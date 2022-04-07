CISE Issues Legal Notice to Online Coaching For Spreading Misinformation

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISE) issued a legal notice against an online coaching class called ICSEHelp.com. The website that has its presence on other social media platforms including Facebook and Youtube is owned by Ashwani Pandey. The notice has been issued to the websites for publishing “wrong" and “misleading information" about the exams to students and causing them anxiety.

The notice has been issued against two articles published by them that have “carried unverified and speculative information relating to the level of question papers, guidelines, checking procedure of the upcoming semester-2 exams." The notice adds that, the second article, there is contained speculative information regarding the implementation of the New Education Policy, training of teachers, textbooks, and syllabus. “It casts malicious aspersions on the CISCE; its management and administration," it said.

The notice added, “You have published misleading information in the name of Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination. Such speculative and inaccurate reporting will cause unwarranted tension and apprehension to the students and parents. Further such false information is detrimental to the interest of students and confuses them. In already tumultuous and unpredictable times fostering them.

conjectures and anxiety are unwarranted."

The CISE further asked the online coaching platform that has put such information on its other social media platforms, to take down its “false information. “You are requested to cease and desist from publishing any such misinformed, malicious and speculative information relating to the CISCE without due verification from my client. In the eventuality of publication of such unauthorized, misleading, speculative, and inaccurate articles being repeated in the coming days or even YouTube videos getting published with such unverified information, my client will be constrained to take appropriate remedies in accordance with the law. You are requested to immediately retract the impugned articles from your website," the notice read.

