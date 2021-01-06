CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 Begins for 690 Posts at cisf.gov.in; Apply by February 5

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun the recruitment drive for the vacancies in 690 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). All the eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of CISF- www.cisf.gov.in.

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application process has started on January 4. The last date for online application is February 5. The authorities have clarified that no application form submitted past the due date would be considered.

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

All those candidates who have completed five years of Combined Regular Service as Head Constable / GD Constable / Tradesman and Constable are eligible to appear in this examination. The candidate applying to these posts should be a graduate from a recognized university.

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidate applying for the position must be 35 years as on August 1, 2020. It must be noted that the authorities will reject the application in case the details entered are incorrect.

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

After applying to ASI posts, candidates will be required to qualify the written test, physical efficiency test and finally the medical examination. Only after passing all these exams, candidates will be selected for this post. Candidates seeking additional information are advised to visit the official site of CISF cisf.gov.in.

CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1- To apply, first go to the official website of CISF- cisf.gov.in

Step 2- On the home page, open the Assistant Sub Inspector application form

Step 3- Enter your personal details, academic details

Step 4- Deposit the application fee

Step 5- Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6- Download the receipt of the submitted application form