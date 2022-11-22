CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 787 Posts for 10th Pass, Salary up to Rs 69,100

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the post of constables. The registration process began on Monday and is slated to go on till December 20. Eligible and interested candidates may apply for the vacancies online via the official website — cisfrectt.in. Through this recruitment drive, CISF aims to fill 787 vacancies.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must have passed class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before the closing date of the online application process.

Age limit: They must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2022.

Also read| IIT Kanpur Recruitment: Application Open for 12 Apprentice Posts, Salary Upto Rs 9000, Freshers can Apply

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, cisfrectt.in.

Step 2. Click on the login option and then on constable tradesman 2022.

Step 3. Now, enter your registration number, password and text image.

Step 4. Fill out all the essential details and make the fee payment.

Step 5. Lastly, download and make a copy of the form.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for UR, OBC, and EWS applicants is Rs 100. While female applicants and those belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of the application fee.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a multi-tier recruitment process that involves physical standard test/ physical efficiency test, documentation, trade test, written examination, and medical examination. More details will be published on the CISF website in due course of time.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates who get chosen for the post of constable would be receiving a monthly pay between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100. According to the official notification, selected candidates will be eligible for pensionary benefits under the “Defined Contributory Pension System known as the National Pension System," which is applicable to all employees joining the Central Government on or after January 1, 2004.

Read all the Latest Education News here