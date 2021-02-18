CISF Recruitment 2021: 2,000 Vacancies Announced for Ex-Army Personnel at cisf.gov.in

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from ex-Army personnel to apply for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Head Constable (GD), and Constable (GD) at cisf.gov.in. The CISF has released a notification announcing the contractual vacancies for ex-army personnel. Eligible candidates, who wish to apply for these posts, can do so on or before March 15 via e-mail to the CISF unit concerned. The candidates will initially be appointed on a contractual basis for a period of one year. The contract may be renewed for another two years based on satisfactory performance.

A total of 2,000 vacancies have been announced and only those who have retired from the Indian Army are eligible to apply for these posts, however, candidates’ age should be below 50 years.

Of the 2,000 vacancies available across the country, 1,326 are for Constable GD, 424 for Head Constable GD, 187 for Assistant Sub Inspector (XE) and 63 for Sub-Inspector posts.

CISF recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Sub Inspector (SI) - Rs 40,000 per month

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) - Rs 35,000 per month

Head Constable - Rs 30,000 per month

Constable - Rs 25,000 per month

CISF Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The upper age limit of the candidates applying for these posts is 50 years.

CISF Recruitment 2021: Essential Qualification

Candidates who previously served in the Indian Army are eligible to apply.

CISF Recruitment 2021: Application Process

All the interested candidates can download the application form from the official website and send it to the prescribed email address.

The application should be filled and sent along with the self-attested copies of the following documents:

Filled in application form. (in PDF Format)

Pension Payment Order (PPO)

Date of Birth Certificate

Service/Discharge Certificate

Certificate of Educational Qualification

Copy of identification card issued by the Indian Army on retirement

Medical Fitness certificate by any Government Doctor

Filled-in Questionnaire Form

One recent passport size colour photograph ( in JPEG Format and size between 50 and 100 KB)

The subject line of the email should say- “Application for engagement of ex-army personnel on contractual basis in cisf”

Here’s the direct link to access the email IDs as per the candidates’ preferred job location.

CISF Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates for this job will be selected on the basis of PET test, medical test, and verification of documents.