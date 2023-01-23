CISF Recruitment 2023: Application Invited for 451 Constable, Driver cum Pump Operator Posts

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started the online application process for the recruitment of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator (Driver for fire services) posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in as no other mode of submission of application is allowed. As per the official recruitment notice, the deadline to submit the application forms is February 22 (up to 11 pm).

Through this recruitment drive, CISF will fill up a total of 451 vacancies in the organisation. Out of these, 268 vacancies are for the post of constable/ driver cum pump operator whereas 183 vacancies are for constable/ driver.

CISF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the desired post, should be between the age group 21 to 27 years as on February 22, 2023. For upper-age relaxation, applicants are requested to read the recruitment notice.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent exam from a board or university that is recognised by the Central or State Government.

CISF Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at cisfrectt.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the recruitment link

Step 3: As the new window opens, candidates are advised to fill up the application form as asked

Step 4: Upload all the essential documents and pay the fee.

Step 5: Once the process is complete, submit the CISF Recruitment 2023 application form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the CISF application form for future reference.

CISF Recruitment 2023: Application fee

While applying for the desired post, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. However, those from the SC/ST/ EMS category have been exempted from the payment of the application fee. The registration fee can be paid online via Net Banking by using Credit or Debit Rupay cards as well as UPI or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection process.

CISF Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will have to go through Height Bar Test (HBT). Those who qualify for the HBT will then go through a Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Documentation/Trade process.

