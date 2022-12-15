Civil Service Aspirants Demand #UPSCExtraAttempt2023, Says COVID Affected Preparations

The UPSC aspirants have once again come together to raise their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exams as they say the Covid pandemic has affected their preparations and study. Many students were unable to give UPSC CSE exam for the last two years are demanding age relaxation for the UPSC exam claiming they lost two important years because of Covid wave in India.

Aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam are demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam. They have planned a protest on December 19 and are also contemplating filing a fresh petition in the Supreme Court.

Ma’am please help us regarding AGE RELAXATION and Extra Attempt in #UPSC Exam post Pandemic. 🙏We have been struggling for 2 years…Yet Govt is adamant. Suffering can’t be taken back but can be compensated. #UPSCExtraAttempt2023 @PMOIndia @ILalpura @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/nldil2u7GQ — Abhinav Ranjan (@abhinav2641) December 8, 2022

As several states governments provide age relaxation to their upcoming recruitments. In the previous instances. UPSC also provide same relaxation. In the auspicious 75th years of Amrit Mahotsav,please provide an extra attempt to appear for UPSC exam.#UPSCExtraAttempt2023 pic.twitter.com/uiRk989TvX— Tanmay Patra (@TanmayPatra9696) December 14, 2022

General category students should be given same no. of attempts and age limit should be like that of OBC in UPSC civil services exam. We support the reservation of SC, ST and OBC. We are just asking for equality in attempts like that of OBC. #UPSCExtraAttempt #upscextraattempt2023— Murali (@Murali28176867) December 14, 2022

Earlier in March, the apex court had recommended the government to change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand of CCE aspirants and grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates.

Candidates point out that thousands of aspirants were gathered at exam centres for the UPSC Mains exam in 2021, when there were still Covid-19 restrictions in place. The health of the students and their families was at risk. Students who tested Covid-positive were debarred from writing the exam and there were no separate arrangements made for them either.

Read all the Latest Education News here