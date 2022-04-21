Civil Services Day 2022: Meet Past 5 Years' UPSC CSE Toppers & Know What They are Doing Now

An entry gate to the Indian bureaucracy, the Civil Services Exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are among the toughest exams in the country. Lakhs of aspirants toil day and night in hope of clearing the exams. Getting into the civil services is more than about securing just a job.

Many of the UPSC CSE aspirants leave their well-paying jobs to pursue their dream of getting into the bureaucratic system and becoming part of the policymaking of the country. If you also are an aspirant of the UPSC CSE, here’s a list of past years’ toppers you can draw inspiration from.

2020

Shubham Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Katihar district topped the UPSC CSE examinations 2020. An engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, Shubham had previously cleared the UPSC CSE Examination with a rank of 290 in 2019 but decided to give one more attempt. Shubham was allotted home cadre of Bihar in the Indian Administrative Services.

2019

Haryana’s Pradeep Singh had secured the first rank in UPSC CSE 2019 examination. A resident of the Sonipat district, Pradeep was already undergoing probation at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) when the results were announced. He cleared the exam in his UPSC CSE exam on his fourth attempt and is currently posed in the Indian Administrative Services in his home cadre Haryana

2018

Kanishk Kataria secured the first rank in UPSC CSE 2018 in his very first attempt. Hailing from a family of civil servants, Kanishk was previously working as a software engineer in Samsung but left his well-paying job to take up the UPSC CSE. He is currently posted as SDO in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu.

2017

Hyderabad’s Anudeep Durishetty topped the Civil Services Exam 2017. He secured the first rank in UPSC CSE in his fourth attempt and was already serving as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. Anudeep opted for IAS and is currently posted as District Collector, Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana.

2016

Karnataka’s Nandini K R secured the first rank in the civil services examination in 2016. Nandini who hails from the Kolkar district cracked the exam in her fourth attempt and was already serving as an India Revenue Service officer. She opted for IAS and was awarded home cadre. Nandini is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Ballari Zila Parishad.

