Class 10, 12 CBSE Sample Papers Create Confusion Among Students, Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample paper for classes 10 and 12 for the Term I examination of the academic year 2021-22. The board also released the marking scheme, along with the sample papers, to provide clarity about the pattern of the Term-1 exam to be held in November-December. But instead of clarity, students and teachers are confused due to the disparity in the number of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and their weightage.

In July, CBSE, in a circular, informed that every paper in both Term-1 and Term-2 will be of 40 marks. Till the academic year 2020-21, each MCQs had the weightage of one mark. This year, there are more than 40 MCQs in many subjects and the weightage of each question varies from one subject to another. In many subjects, it has been instructed that all the questions carry equal marks. This has led to confusion among students and teachers.

More than 40 questions have been asked in purely theory-based subjects like History, Biology in Class 12 and Social Science, English in Class 10. Less than 40 questions are there in practical-based subjects like Mathematics in Classes 10 and 12. Students may have to attempt more questions in subjects having less than 40 marks, the teachers said.

Students can visit the official website of CBSE to get details about the marking scheme and the number of questions of each subject.

CBSE experts suggest that each MCQ may carry the weightage of 0.7 and 0.8 marks instead of one mark in some subjects to keep the paper of 40 marks only. CBSE is likely to give an update soon to solve this problem. Teachers, parents, and students can download the sample papers from the official site of CBSE — cbseacademic.nic.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here