Gujarat Promotes Class 10, 12 Students, What Will be Admission Criteria

The Gujarat board has cancelled Class 10, 12 exams just like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Majority of parents, and students have welcomed the step by the state government, however, uncertainty prevails around admission criterion for the next session. Weeks after cancelation of class 10 exams, Gujarat Board is yet to announce the criterion for admission to Class 11. For the new academic session scheduled to begin from June 7, schools are likely to hold extra classes for students to make up for the academic loss.

Now with class 12 exams being cancelled the concerns regarding academic losses and uncertainty around college admissions are growing. Experts believe that due to the mass promotion this year, there will a rush of students in the self-financed colleges. With uncertainty caused among students due to the pandemic, it is unlikely that the seats in colleges will be filled completely. Last year too, 55 per cent of seats in engineering had remain vacant while in dental colleges 200 seats were vacant for the last three years.

Principal of Ahmedabad’s Vijaynagar School, Dhawal Pathak said, “the government has not issued any guidelines about admission so far. But it is expected that admission will be taken on the basis of internal assessments of unit tests, first exam and assignments. As per the guidelines issued by the Gujarat Board for Class 10, internal marks have to be given for the assignments and on this basis the Board results are announced. But in the case of Class 12, the internal markings have not happened for the assignments. So the marks sheet can be prepared on the basis of unit tests and marks of the first test. With this, for Class 12, the marks of the school level assignments too could be considered."

Blow to meritorious students

Manish Doshi, spokesperson of Gujarat Congress said that this will make things difficult for the meritorious students who wish to get admission in a better college or wish to secure admission in a government institute. Similarly, the quality of students seeking admission in professional courses will go down. The criteria for admission in such institutes should be marks obtained in entrance tests and minimum percentage secured in board examinations. But this will not happen if students are getting mass promotion and both meritorious and common students both will be placed in the same category.

