Class 10 Board Result: CBSE Warns Schools Those Altering Mark-Sheets Of Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a warning to schools who were tampering with the student’s ninth grade marks.

After it was made clear that the students will be assessed on the basis of the annual examination of ninth standard and the internals of standard 10 schools have started altering the grades of many students.

As a result of their actions, the Board of Secondary Education is going to send a letter warning the schools, according to the sources close to CBSE officials.

Last week, the Board asked the schools to submit their students’ reports to carry forward the evaluation process. In the guidelines that were sent to the schools, it was clearly stated that if any school changes the number or there is negligence, then the board will take strict legal action against the particular school.

An unknown school around Kolkata was caught doing the same. The situation has now been sorted with the concerned school.

On the other hand, the Board of Secondary Education has already provided a website through which the schools can pass on the students’ ninth class examination marks. According to board sources, 72 schools have already started the process of submitting information by logging in to the website provided by the board.

Mark-sheets of 4 lakh 26 thousand students have already been filled. The deadline for the submission is June 24. The board plans to declare the results for Class 10 in July.

