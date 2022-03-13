Class 10 Student Claims No Grace Marks for Wrong Answers in Result, CBSE Offers Help

A Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) student has taken to Twitter claiming that the class 10 Odia question paper had several errors, however, grace marks for the same have not been provided in the results. Replying to the student, the board has asked him to put in his queries at the ‘grievance window’ it had opened soon after declaring the results. The class 10 results were declared on Saturday, March 12.

CBSE opened a window for schools, students, and other stakeholders to raise their grievances related to the class 10 results. The link has been activated at cbse.nic.in. Students and guardians can raise their grievances till March 26. Alternatively, Students can directly file in their complaints with the school, which in return can raise issues with the board. Thereafter, the board will resolve the issues and a final verdict will be delivered during the final results, that is, term 2 results.

“Respected sir, The term 1 exam of cbse X class odia question paper. 11 answers of the given answer keys are wrong. Please look into the matter. Result was published but no Grace mark given to the students," tweeted the student.

“The board has provided dispute redressal mechanism. You can send your request to your school till 26.03 22.The school can further send request to CBSE to be looked in to as per rules," replied CBSE.

The board has provided dispute redressal mechanism. You can send your request to your school till 26.03 22.The school can further send request to CBSE to be looked in to as per rules .— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 13, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit official website of CBSE

Step 2: Drag down to the ‘school request submission for resolution’ box

Step 3: Click on ‘continue as school’ or ‘continue as RO/JS’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Submit grievances

CBSE has said that the academic interest of students was taken kept in mind while formulating the results. “In all cases, where ever problems were reported in question appear or marking schemes, due care has been taken by the board and the performance of students has been calculated by the Board taking into account the revised marking schedule where-ever applicable,” CBSE said.

Over 36 lakh students had appeared for the term 1 class 10 exams which were held in November-December 2021. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26, as per the CBSE notification. The datesheet too has been released. The results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools. This term, no student has failed the board exam.

