MP Board Class 12 Results Likely To Be Delayed as Class 11 Marksheet Not Available for 1.25 Lakh Students

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to delay the results of the class 12 board exams which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The School Education Department has constituted a committee to prepare the class 12 results on the basis of students’ performance in class 10, 11 annual, and class 12 half-yearly examinations.

Now, the panel is facing a problem in preparing the results as the schools have not prepared the mark sheet of class 11 of nearly 1.25 lakh students. According to the available data, more than 35,000 students are from Bhopal out of 1.25 lakh students whose 11th class results are not prepared yet.

In academic session 2019-20, class 11 students were promoted to class 12 for the 2020-21 academic session without examination. Instead of listing marks against each subject in the mark sheet, the schools affiliated with the board marked the “general promotion” in the class 11 result in the annual examination column. In the mark sheet, it was mentioned that the students are being promoted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the committee is facing difficulties in preparing the result due to the unavailability of class 11 marks, the school education department will consider another formula. The committee of experts will give suggestions to the group of ministers who are supervising the committee. Later, another formula for marks calculation will be decided to prepare the result.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that any class 12 student who may not be happy or satisfied with the allotted marks and wants to take the exam for improving marks, will be allowed to appear for the examination when the situation becomes normal.

On June 2, Chouhan announced the cancellation of class 12 MP board exams this year, saying, “The lives of our children are precious, we will think about their careers later.”

