Class 11 Seats Increased From 275 To 400 in Bengal Schools

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has given approval to ischools for increasing their Class 11 seats from 275 to 400 from the academic year 2021-22. This has been done because it is expected that the demand for seats will increase. This year, all 10,79,749 candidates who had enrolled for the Madhyamik (Class 10 board) exam were declared successful this time. To ensure the admission of all students, the number of seats has been increased for Class 11, an official said.

Till 2020-21, the schools were allowed to admit a maximum of 275 students in Class 11. According to the council’s rules, it was mandatory for the school administration to take the permission of the WBCHSE for increasing even a single seat Now, the schools do not need to take any permission from the council to admit up to 400 students.

The schools in Kolkata were divided over this decision of WBCHSE. Parimal Bhattacharya, principal of Jadavpur Vidyapith, Kolkata said, “The guidelines of WBCHSE will be helpful in schools where there is a demand to increase the number of seats. We have already started preparations to admit more students in Class 11 in our school.”

Amit Sen Majumdar, principal of Jodhpur Park Boys School in Kolkata, said, “Initially, there will be no problem as classes are being held online. We will be able to take classes properly in online mode. But many schools will face difficulty when physical classes resume. It will be difficult for them to handle so many students sitting in one classroom.”

The West Bengal Board Class 10 results were declared on July 20 The process of admission of students to Class 11 has already started in the schools.

