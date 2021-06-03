Class 12 Board Exams: Latest Status of State Boards, Know Who is Canceling Exams & Who Is Not

Soon after the central government announced the cancellation of the CBSE 12th board examination, state boards have started to cancel their exams too. States including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat have decided to follow in the central govt’s footsteps, however, states including Andhra Pradesh want to hold exams for class 12 students.

Here is a list of states and their stance on the class 12 board exams -

West Bengal

The West Bengal government is likely to announce a revised schedule for the Class 10th and 12th board exams soon. The state board was to hold a meeting on June 3, however, the meeting got canceled at the last moment following the decision to cancel CBSE, CISCE exam cancelation announcement.

Assam

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has not declared the board exam dates yet. The education minister said it will be announced 15 days prior.

Assam higher secondary education council chairman Dr Rukma Gohain Baruah after taking charge on Wednesday told the media that AHSEC is prepared to conduct exams before September 5. He said they have proposed six subject alternatives for the H.S final exam schedule. A student can choose three subjects of their choice for the exam. But the government is yet to respond to the proposal. AHSEC is prepared to conduct the exam on July-August with 15 days prior notice.

Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure vaccination of Class 12 students before deciding on holding board exams 2021. PSEB had earlier announced that it will hold class 12 exams only or major subjects. Punjab Board was inclined to take up the option of holding exams in a normal pattern but only for three subjects from each stream.

Jammu Kashmir

JKBOSE had conducted exams for some subjects in March-April for the Jammu division, however, exams had to be stopped mid-way. In Kashmir, exams are scheduled to be held in July-August, and no further notice came, thereafter.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Chamber (JKEC), an amalgam of all leading private school associations from both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, today termed the unilateral government order to restrict the timing of online classes as bizarre, devoid of any logic, and detrimental for the future of students.

Gujarat

Gujarat board has cancelled the class 12th examinations, CM Vijay Rupani has decided in the cabinet meeting. The Gujarat government had announced to hold class 12 examinations from July 1. The timetable of the board exam was announced on Tuesday but after the Prime Minister announced to cancel the CBSE and CISCE board exams, the Gujarat government too cancelled GSEB Board exams.

Karnataka

The final decision on Karnataka Board exams for the SSLC and PUC-II (class 12) are yet to be decided by the state. Both SSLC and 2nd PU exams have been already postponed. SSLC was scheduled for June 21 and 2nd PU from May 24.

Kerala

State board plus two exams were completed on April 24. The valuation process started on June 1 in 13 districts. From today in Malappuram district where there was a triple lockdown. It is announced that the plus one exams will begin on September 6.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government wants to go ahead with the intermediate examinations for the state board students. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh says that the state can hold AP Inter exams in August and declare results within 40 days. He has also asked the Centre govt to hold JEE, NEET exams till the state exams are not held and sought vaccinations for staff

Telangana

Telangana’s chief minister had decided to cancel all exams including SSC and intermediate. Telangana Government already cancelled SSC and first-year intermediate exams. TS SSC results have been declared based on internal assessment. Thus, TS Inter exams too are expected to be canceled soon.

Tamil Nadu

TN Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the state government would take a call on conducting Class 12 board exams after getting feedback from parents, students, teachers, health experts and educationists in two days.

