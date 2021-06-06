Class 12 Exams: States Which Have Not Cancelled Exams Yet

After the Centre’s decision regarding board exams for CBSE Class 12, state boards have started announce their decisions as well. While several states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh have decided to follow in the central government’s decision regarding CBSE, some states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal wants to hold the exams. Here the list of which states will be holding the class 12 board exams and which ones have already cancelled.

West Bengal: The West Bengal Board is considering holding class 12 board exams from home. An expert committee has been formed to decide the possibilities of holding the board exams. In its report, the committee has recommended that Higher Secondary (Class 12) students may take examination from home instead of appearing for it in examination centers, said sources. The exam schedule for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary was scheduled to be announced on June 2.

Andhra Pradesh: The state government wants to go ahead with the intermediate examinations, said AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. The exams will be held in August and results will be declared within 40 days.

Karnataka: The government has decided to cancel the class 12 exams or second-year Pre-University College (PUC) exams. However, the state will go ahead with class 10 SSLC exams because these students did not appear for exams in 2020 (in class 9), said state Education Minister Suresh Kumar while addressing media. The exams will be held in the third week of July.

Jharkhand: A decision on the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 12th exam 2021 is yet to be taken by the state government. Earlier, a notice regarding the exam cancellation was circulating on social media, which JAC announced is fake.

Assam: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has not declared the board exam dates yet. The education minister said it will be announced 15 days prior to conducting the exams. Assam higher secondary education council chairman Dr Rukma Gohain Baruah said that the AHSEC is prepared to conduct exams before September 5 and has shared a proposal with the state government, who is yet to respond to the proposal.

Punjab: Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has asked the Centre to ensure vaccination of Class 12 students before deciding on holding board exams 2021. PSEB had earlier announced that it will hold class 12 exams only for major subjects.

Kerala: The Kerala state board plus two exams were completed on April 24. It was also announced that the plus one exams will begin on September 6.

Jammu Kashmir: JKBOSE had conducted exams for some subjects in March-April for the Jammu division, however, exams had to be stopped mid-way. In Kashmir, exams are scheduled to be held in July-August, and no further notice came, thereafter.

Tamil Nadu: The class 12 board exams have been cancelled by the state governnment. A committee will be set up to decide the assessment criterion for the class 12 students. It will be headed by School Education Department’s principal secretary.

Telangana: Telangana’s chief minister had decided to cancel all exams including SSC and intermediate. Telangana Government already cancelled SSC and first-year intermediate exams. TS SSC results have been declared based on internal assessment. Thus, TS Inter exams too are expected to be canceled soon.

Gujarat: The GSEB has already been cancelled the class 12th examinations following the Prime Minister’s announced to cancel the CBSE and CISCE board exams.

Odisha: Odisha has canceled its board exams for class 12 students, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced earlier stating that “students life is more important than exams." The CHSE Odisha has not yet shared the detailed criterion on how the students will be assessed, however, the state government is aiming at declaring the results of Odisha class 12 students by June 30.

Himachal Pradesh: HPBoSE has cancelled the class 12 board examinations in a cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said for calculating the marks, the HP Board would devise a formula taking a cue from the one being prepared by the CBSE. Students not satisfied with the results would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation normalises.

Maharashtra: The government has announced the cancellation of the HSC class 12 board exams, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic situation. It has decided to opt for a “non-examination route" for the class 12 board exam, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP Board class 12 exams have been cancelled this year. However, the evaluation criteria is yet be to announced.

Rajasthan: The class 12 examinations have been cancelled. The decision was taken during an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers. Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, ”In view of the fear of third wave of corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon.”

Goa: The GBSHSE has postponed the class 12 Goa board exams. The Goa Board is considering multiple options including canceling board exams, giving options to students whether or not they wish to appear for exams but any final decision is yet to be made.

Uttarkhand: The Uttarakhand government has cancelled the Class 12 state board examinations as well on the lines of the CBSE and CICSE boards, state education minister Arvind Pandey said earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here