Class 12 Result 2021: Meet Last Five Years Exam Toppers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the Term 1 result of Class 12 exams. After the changes in the examination system, students are facing a two-term system for the first time. As the students wait for their fate, let’s revisit the toppers of the last five years of Class 12 who made their parents proud.

CBSE topper 2020-2021

The examinations could not be held in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a past performance of students was used for the results. The students who passed that year witnessed a sharp growth. A total of 99.37 per cent students cleared class 12, making it the highest number of students ever cleared the CBSE examination. Hiteshwar Sharma who was also a national topper in class 10 bagged the first position in Class 12. Hiteshwar scored 99.8 per cent marks with arts stream.

CBSE topper 2019-2020

In 2020, Divyanshi Jain from Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, scored a perfect 600 and became the topper of the year. The year 2020 also saw a boom in the number of students who cleared the examination. The pass percentage in 2019-20 was 88.78 per cent.

CBSE topper 2018-2019

Out of 83.4 percent of students that passed the examination in 2018-19, two girls emerged as CBSE toppers. Both of them scored 499 marks out of 500 marks each. The toppers were Hansika Shukla who studied from Delhi Public School, Meerut Road, Ghaziabad, and Karishma Arora from SD Public school, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

CBSE topper 2017-2018

In 2018, out of lakhs of students, 83.01 per cent were able to clear the examination. Meghna Srivastava from Trivandrum scored 499 out of 500 marks and became the national topper in that year.

CBSE topper 2016-2017

In 2017, Raksha Gopal topped the examination with flying colours. The Amity International School, Noida student scored the first rank with 99.6 percent marks. Raksha had Arts stream in her Class 12 and studied English, History, Political Science, Economics, and Psychology.

