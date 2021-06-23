Class 12 Topper Who Cracked IIT Entrance Exam Dies By Suicide In Himachal's Mandi

A 21-years-old youth died by suicide in Bhojpur area under the Sundernagar police limits in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Shubhankar, was a class 12 topper of his school and had passed the entrance examination for admission to IIT. His body was found hanging with a rope on a ceiling fan in his home. The Police sent the body to Civil Hospital Sundernagar for post-mortem and the report is awaited.

According to the police, the incident happened late on Tuesday night when the family members had gone out of the house for a walk.

Gurbachan Singh, DSP Sundernagar said family members were shocked upon finding Shubhankar. They hurriedly brought him down and took him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On Wednesday, a team from Sundernagar Police Station Sundernagar handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem.

Shubhankar’s father is a principal in a government school and the mother has left her job to take care of the children and household work.

The reason behind the death is unknown. According to the police, every angle related to the incident is being investigated. The police have also seized the rope and other material found on the incident spot for further investigation.

If anyone is in need of support and dealing with depression and mental stress can reach out to these official helplines -

All-India helpline number:022 2754 6669

Connecting NGO helpline: 9922004305, 9922001122

email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here