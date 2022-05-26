Class 2 Student Cycles From Malda to Kolkata to Thank CM Mamata Banerjee

A class 2 student, Sayantika has cycled all the way from Malda to Kolkata to thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for introducing schemes such as Kanyasree and Sabooj Sathi. She and her sisters have benefitted from the schemes. The minister met her and welcomed her move. She travelled from Maldah with her parents.\nIntroduced by the department of women development and social welfare, West Bengal government, the Kanyashree aims to improve the status and well being of the girl child in the state by incentivizing schooling of all teenage girls. The scheme has two scholarship programmes &#8212; the Annual Scholarship for girls aged 13-18 years enrolled in classes 8 to 12 in govt or open school or vocational/technical training course and the One-time Grant is for girls who have turned 18. To get the scholarship, the annual family income of the girls must not be more than Rs 1,20,000.\nThe Sabooj Sathi scheme aims to distribute bicycles to students studying in classes 9 to 12 in govt or govt aided schools and madrassas in the state. CM Banerjee flagged off the distribution of bicycles in October 2015 from Paschim Medinipur. Since then, more than one crore bicycles have been distributed across the state, as per the official website. The scheme was introduced to promote environment-friendly and healthy means of transportation.\n&#8220;I am delighted to meet with Sayantika who rode all the way from Malda, along with her parents. She and her sisters have benefitted from several GoWB flagship schemes like Kanyashree and Sabooj Sathi,&#8221; the minister said in her social media post.\n&#8220;Young girls like her will take Bengal to greater heights and we must keep nurturing them, ensuring that all their dreams come true. I wish her the very best for all her future endeavors,&#8221; CM Banerjee added.\nRead all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.