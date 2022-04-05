Class 9 Student Arrives at School Drunk in Andhra Pradesh

A class 9 student in Andhra Pradesh’s government school arrived at school drunk. The minor boy had consumed alcohol despite the state government’s plans to restrict alcohol consumption in the region. School authorities have ordered for inquiry over the incident. The student works near the bricks-making factory. The student is enrolled at the government high school in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district.

The class 9 student had a drink with his classmates during lunch break. Fellow students who saw this brought the matter to the attention of the headmaster. The principals charged them for this. After calling the parents and giving counseling, they gave transfer certificates to everyone.

The boy claims that his father used to drink alcohol every day. This incident also raises concerns over the implementation of the restrictions on the sale of liquor in the state. All the liquor shops in AP are now under government control and have now become a topic of discussion.

Advertisement

However, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place in AP. Last year, a similar incident took place at a government high school in Atmakuru, Kurnool district. Five students were found drinking alcohol at the school. The student, who came home drunk, took alcohol in his school bag.

“We have ordered a zonal inquiry into the info of alcohol consumption in schools. We have contacted the principals of all the schools in the zone. The principals of all the schools were informed that this incident did not take place in our school. Authorities have ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. We will conduct a field-level inquiry into this and submit a comprehensive report. It is prohibited to sell alcohol to children under the age of 21 in a liquor store. If it turns out to be true that he drank alcohol at school. We will also consider how the boy got alcohol," said C Gannavaram, Ambajipeta Mandal Education Officer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.